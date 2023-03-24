Home>>
Goat grabbing competition held to greet start of spring in Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 11:24, March 24, 2023
Tajik herdsmen ride yaks to catch a goat to greet the start of spring on the Pamir Plateau in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County in Kashgar prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Tingwen)
Photos
