Goat grabbing competition held to greet start of spring in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 11:24, March 24, 2023

Tajik herdsmen ride yaks to catch a goat to greet the start of spring on the Pamir Plateau in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County in Kashgar prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Tingwen)

