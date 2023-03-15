Home>>
Xi calls for respect for diversity of civilizations
(Xinhua) 23:12, March 15, 2023
BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for respect for the diversity of civilizations on Wednesday.
Xi, also Chinese president, made the remarks when delivering a keynote address at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.
Countries need to uphold the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations, and let cultural exchanges transcend estrangement, mutual learning transcend clashes, and inclusiveness transcend any sense of superiority, Xi said.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC committed to strengthening exchanges, cooperation with other political parties: Xi
- Xi calls for advocating common values of humanity
- Xi calls for robust int'l people-to-people exchanges, cooperation
- Chinese modernization on right course of peaceful development: Xi
- Xi proposes Global Civilization Initiative
- Xi stresses importance of inheritance, innovation of civilizations
- Ultimate goal of modernization falls on people's free, comprehensive development: Xi
- Frontrunners should support other countries in development: Xi
- Village visited by Xi embarks on journey of rural revitalization
- Welcome to Indonesia, President Xi!
- China willing to work with the international community to promote equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and inclusiveness among civilizations
- Guests discuss during Dialogue on Exchanges and Mutual Learning among Civilizations in Beijing
- China pushes greater Asian dialogue
- UNESCO, China to build peace through dialogue between cultures, civilizations
- Chinese president calls for mutual learning between civilizations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.