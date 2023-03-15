Xi calls for respect for diversity of civilizations

Xinhua) 23:12, March 15, 2023

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for respect for the diversity of civilizations on Wednesday.

Xi, also Chinese president, made the remarks when delivering a keynote address at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting.

Countries need to uphold the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations, and let cultural exchanges transcend estrangement, mutual learning transcend clashes, and inclusiveness transcend any sense of superiority, Xi said.

