Cambodian official urges companies, enterprises to join China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning
PHNOM PENH, March 15 (Xinhua) -- A Cambodian senior official on Wednesday called on companies and enterprises to attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), to be held on Sept. 16-20 in Nanning, capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
Speaking at the 20th CAEXPO promotion conference in Phnom Penh, Cambodian Ministry of Commerce's secretary of state Chhuon Dara said the expo would be a great opportunity to promote Cambodian products to Chinese and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) markets.
"It is also a good opportunity to attract more investors from China and ASEAN to Cambodia," he told the conference in the presence of some 100 local businesspeople and entrepreneurs.
Dara said the expo is the biggest annual trade event between China and ASEAN, saying that it has drawn more and more exhibitors and visitors from year to year.
The official said that Cambodia would erect a national pavilion, along with booths, at the upcoming expo to showcase the country's potential products to the region and the world.
ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
