In pics: Floriade Expo 2022 preview

Xinhua) 09:51, April 12, 2022

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 during a press preview shows China's Pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands. Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, is set to be held in Almere from April 14 to Oct. 9. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 during a press preview shows a garden inspired by Vincent van Gogh at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands. Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, is set to be held in Almere from April 14 to Oct. 9. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 during a press preview shows a view of Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands. Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, is set to be held in Almere from April 14 to Oct. 9. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 11, 2022 during a press preview shows the artwork Beehold by Florentijn Hofman at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands. Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, is set to be held in Almere from April 14 to Oct. 9. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

