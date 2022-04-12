In pics: Floriade Expo 2022 preview
Photo taken on April 11, 2022 during a press preview shows China's Pavilion at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands. Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, is set to be held in Almere from April 14 to Oct. 9. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
Photo taken on April 11, 2022 during a press preview shows a garden inspired by Vincent van Gogh at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands. Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, is set to be held in Almere from April 14 to Oct. 9. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
Photo taken on April 11, 2022 during a press preview shows a view of Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands. Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, is set to be held in Almere from April 14 to Oct. 9. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
Photo taken on April 11, 2022 during a press preview shows the artwork Beehold by Florentijn Hofman at Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands. Floriade Expo 2022, a world horticultural exhibition, is set to be held in Almere from April 14 to Oct. 9. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
