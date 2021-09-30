Second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo closes

Xinhua) September 30, 2021

A visitor chooses products during the Second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 29, 2021. The second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo closed on Wednesday. The four-day event, held both online and offline and themed "New Start, New Opportunities, and New Accomplishments," attracted nearly 900 enterprises from nearly 40 African countries and China, according to the organizers. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

