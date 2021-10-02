Pandemic-delayed Expo 2020 Dubai opens to public

Photo taken on Sept. 30, 2021 shows the opening ceremony of the Expo 2020 Dubai in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Expo 2020 Dubai will be held from Oct. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. (Xinhua)

DUBAI, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Following a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the much-awaited Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors to visitors here on Friday.

Under the theme of "Connecting Minds and Creating the Future," about 200 exhibitors are vying to present their best at the 438-hectare expo site, about the size of 600 football pitches, located in the United Arab Emirates' tourism and business hub of Dubai.

Covering an area of 4,636 square meters, the China Pavilion is one of the largest at the expo. Featuring a lantern-shaped design, the pavilion is called "The Light of China," symbolizing hope and a bright future. The pavilion showcases China's newest achievements in information technology, artificial intelligence and space exploration.

As the first World Expo held in the Middle East, the six-month event is expected to attract some 25 million visitors.

Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19, the expo is being held under strict precautionary measures. Visitors aged 18 and above are required to present a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test result before entering the site. Mask-wearing and social distancing are also required.

The United Arab Emirates has witnessed a decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with daily new cases remaining under 300 over the past few days. More than 20 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

