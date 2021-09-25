Highlights of 13th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun

Xinhua) 13:27, September 25, 2021

A visitor watches a real-size satellite model at the 13th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Sept. 24, 2021. The 13th China-Northeast Asia Expo is held online and offline from Sept. 23 to 27 in Changchun, capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

