Highlights of 13th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun
(Xinhua) 13:27, September 25, 2021
A visitor watches a real-size satellite model at the 13th China-Northeast Asia Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Sept. 24, 2021. The 13th China-Northeast Asia Expo is held online and offline from Sept. 23 to 27 in Changchun, capital city of northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Photos
