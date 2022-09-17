China-Eurasia Expo attracts 3,600 online exhibitors

Xinhua) 10:47, September 17, 2022

URUMQI, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The seventh China-Eurasia Expo, slated for Sept. 19-22 in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has attracted 3,600 enterprises to attend its online events.

Nearly 17,000 exhibits of these enterprises from 32 countries and regions are to be shown online. The expo will be held both online and offline.

The expo will focus on projects with market prospects, high technology and large investment demand; organize special investment and trade promotion activities; and actively build a high-end business platform, Wang Lei, deputy director of the expo's executive committee and deputy secretary-general of the regional government, said at a press briefing on Friday.

Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has set up three zones featuring themes including investment cooperation and commodity trade.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)