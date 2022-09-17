China-Eurasia Expo attracts 3,600 online exhibitors
URUMQI, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The seventh China-Eurasia Expo, slated for Sept. 19-22 in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has attracted 3,600 enterprises to attend its online events.
Nearly 17,000 exhibits of these enterprises from 32 countries and regions are to be shown online. The expo will be held both online and offline.
The expo will focus on projects with market prospects, high technology and large investment demand; organize special investment and trade promotion activities; and actively build a high-end business platform, Wang Lei, deputy director of the expo's executive committee and deputy secretary-general of the regional government, said at a press briefing on Friday.
Covering an exhibition area of 40,000 square meters, the expo has set up three zones featuring themes including investment cooperation and commodity trade.
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
