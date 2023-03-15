Emergency plan launched to ensure railway transportation safety as heavy snow hits Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 19:54, March 15, 2023

This aerial photo shows staff members clearing ice and snow along a railway track at Tongbei Railway Station in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 15, 2023. China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. on Wednesday launched an emergency plan to ensure railway transportation safety as heavy snow hit parts of the province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Staff members clear ice and snow along a railway track at Tongbei Railway Station in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 15, 2023. China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. on Wednesday launched an emergency plan to ensure railway transportation safety as heavy snow hit parts of the province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

