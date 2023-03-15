Emergency plan launched to ensure railway transportation safety as heavy snow hits Heilongjiang
This aerial photo shows staff members clearing ice and snow along a railway track at Tongbei Railway Station in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 15, 2023. China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. on Wednesday launched an emergency plan to ensure railway transportation safety as heavy snow hit parts of the province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Staff members clear ice and snow along a railway track at Tongbei Railway Station in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 15, 2023. China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. on Wednesday launched an emergency plan to ensure railway transportation safety as heavy snow hit parts of the province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Staff members clear ice and snow along a railway track at Tongbei Railway Station in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 15, 2023. China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. on Wednesday launched an emergency plan to ensure railway transportation safety as heavy snow hit parts of the province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Staff members clear ice and snow along a railway track at Tongbei Railway Station in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 15, 2023. China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. on Wednesday launched an emergency plan to ensure railway transportation safety as heavy snow hit parts of the province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Staff members clear ice and snow along a railway track at Tongbei Railway Station in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 15, 2023. China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. on Wednesday launched an emergency plan to ensure railway transportation safety as heavy snow hit parts of the province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Staff members clear ice and snow along a railway track at Tongbei Railway Station in Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 15, 2023. China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. on Wednesday launched an emergency plan to ensure railway transportation safety as heavy snow hit parts of the province. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark in NE China's Heilongjiang
- Enterprises in Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone busy with production
- People have fun with ice cubes in northeast China's Heilongjiang
- NE China's Heilongjiang ramps up efforts to boost snow and ice tourism
- Snow sculpture of Quebec Winter Carnival mascot displayed in NE China
- Spectacular rime scenery in "China's coldest town"
- Heilongjiang attracts legions of tourists during Spring Festival holiday
- New Year fair adds to festival atmosphere on Heilongjiang's 'slow trains'
- Colorfully lit snow sculptures, busy fish market add festive atmosphere in China's easternmost city
- China's Heilongjiang sees foreign trade up 33 pct in 2022
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.