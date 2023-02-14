Scenery of Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 09:25, February 14, 2023

This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows a view of the Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark features 14 volcanoes and five major volcanic barrier lakes. The geopark boasts a complete set of volcanic landforms, making it a natural volcano museum. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows the snow-covered volcanic crater of Laohei Mountain at the Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark features 14 volcanoes and five major volcanic barrier lakes. The geopark boasts a complete set of volcanic landforms, making it a natural volcano museum. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows volcanoes at the Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark features 14 volcanoes and five major volcanic barrier lakes. The geopark boasts a complete set of volcanic landforms, making it a natural volcano museum. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows the snow-covered volcanic crater of Laohei Mountain at the Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark features 14 volcanoes and five major volcanic barrier lakes. The geopark boasts a complete set of volcanic landforms, making it a natural volcano museum. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows a snow-covered lava landform near the Laohei Mountain at the Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark features 14 volcanoes and five major volcanic barrier lakes. The geopark boasts a complete set of volcanic landforms, making it a natural volcano museum. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)