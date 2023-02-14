Scenery of Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark in NE China's Heilongjiang
This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows a view of the Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark features 14 volcanoes and five major volcanic barrier lakes. The geopark boasts a complete set of volcanic landforms, making it a natural volcano museum. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows the snow-covered volcanic crater of Laohei Mountain at the Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark features 14 volcanoes and five major volcanic barrier lakes. The geopark boasts a complete set of volcanic landforms, making it a natural volcano museum. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows volcanoes at the Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark features 14 volcanoes and five major volcanic barrier lakes. The geopark boasts a complete set of volcanic landforms, making it a natural volcano museum. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows the snow-covered volcanic crater of Laohei Mountain at the Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark features 14 volcanoes and five major volcanic barrier lakes. The geopark boasts a complete set of volcanic landforms, making it a natural volcano museum. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 12, 2023 shows a snow-covered lava landform near the Laohei Mountain at the Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The Wudalianchi UNESCO Global Geopark features 14 volcanoes and five major volcanic barrier lakes. The geopark boasts a complete set of volcanic landforms, making it a natural volcano museum. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Enterprises in Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone busy with production
- People have fun with ice cubes in northeast China's Heilongjiang
- NE China's Heilongjiang ramps up efforts to boost snow and ice tourism
- Snow sculpture of Quebec Winter Carnival mascot displayed in NE China
- Spectacular rime scenery in "China's coldest town"
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.