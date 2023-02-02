People have fun with ice cubes in northeast China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 16:29, February 02, 2023

This phote taken on Feb. 1, 2023 shows ice cubes at a section of Songhuajiang River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. This section of frozen river used to be the source of natural ice for installations at the Harbin Ice and Snow World. Some giant ice cubes were cut out but left there unused. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This aerial phote taken on Feb. 1, 2023 shows people posing for photos on ice cubes at a section of Songhuajiang River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. This section of frozen river used to be the source of natural ice for installations at the Harbin Ice and Snow World. Some giant ice cubes were cut out but left there unused. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A child poses for photos with ice cubes at a section of Songhuajiang River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Feb. 1, 2023. This section of frozen river used to be the source of natural ice for installations at the Harbin Ice and Snow World. Some giant ice cubes were cut out but left there unused. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A tourist poses for photos on ice cubes at a section of Songhuajiang River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Feb. 1, 2023. This section of frozen river used to be the source of natural ice for installations at the Harbin Ice and Snow World. Some giant ice cubes were cut out but left there unused. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People view ice cubes at a section of Songhuajiang River in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 1, 2023. This section of frozen river used to be the source of natural ice for installations at the Harbin Ice and Snow World. Some giant ice cubes were cut out but left there unused. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

