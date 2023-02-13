Enterprises in Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone busy with production

Xinhua) 08:20, February 13, 2023

An employee works at the Heihe Liyuanda Special Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Recently, enterprises in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone have been busy with production to meet the orders and to make a good start in the first quarter of 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Employees work at the Heihe Liyuanda Special Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Recently, enterprises in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone have been busy with production to meet the orders and to make a good start in the first quarter of 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 11, 2023 shows the gate of the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Recently, enterprises in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone have been busy with production to meet the orders and to make a good start in the first quarter of 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 11, 2023 shows part of the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Recently, enterprises in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone have been busy with production to meet the orders and to make a good start in the first quarter of 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An employee carries goods at the intelligent warehouse and logistics center of Heihe cross-border e-commerce industrial park in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Recently, enterprises in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone have been busy with production to meet the orders and to make a good start in the first quarter of 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Employees work at the Heihe Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd. in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Recently, enterprises in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone have been busy with production to meet the orders and to make a good start in the first quarter of 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Vehicles to be exported are seen in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Recently, enterprises in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone have been busy with production to meet the orders and to make a good start in the first quarter of 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An employee works at the Heihe Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd. in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Recently, enterprises in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone have been busy with production to meet the orders and to make a good start in the first quarter of 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Employees carry imported goods in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 11, 2023. Recently, enterprises in the Heihe Area of China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone have been busy with production to meet the orders and to make a good start in the first quarter of 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

