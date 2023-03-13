Political advisers pledge to pool wisdom, strength

By Zhang Yi (China Daily) 08:36, March 13, 2023

Wang Huning, China's top political adviser, addresses the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing on Saturday. [HUANG JINGWEN/XINHUA]

National political advisers vowed to pool their wisdom and strength to contribute to building China into a modern socialist country in all respects when the country's top political advisory body concluded its annual gathering on Saturday.

More than 2,000 members started their five-year term as advisers during the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, which opened on March 4.

President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and other leaders attended the closing meeting of the CPPCC session at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Wang Huning, chairman of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, said while addressing the closing meeting that the session spoke volumes about the characteristics and advantages of China's whole-process people's democracy and its vigor and vitality.

He called for efforts to pool wisdom and strength to help accomplish the goals and tasks set at the 20th CPC National Congress in October.

The advisory body should focus on people's expectations and concerns, carry out solid investigations and studies, and conduct in-depth consultations and democratic supervision in order to facilitate decision-making and implementation, he said.

Wang also stressed the importance of solidarity in pooling strength to achieve national rejuvenation. "China is now at a crucial stage for realizing the great rejuvenation, and the world today is living through accelerating changes unseen in a century, so it's more necessary to build consensus and strengthen solidarity," he said.

He called on his fellow political advisers to keep extensive connections with people from different walks of life and assist the work of the Party and the government.

Wang Zhongyi, a CPPCC National Committee member and editor-in-chief of China International Communications Group's Center for Asia-Pacific, said that in the coming five years, he will strengthen his studies to better perform his duties and direct more energy into making suggestions.

"As globalization has suffered setbacks and regional conflicts have intensified international instability, the fate of mankind and the future of the world are facing a severe test," he said.

Wang added that, in this context, the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind will resonate with more people in the coming years, and its content will be further enriched.

The political advisers will put forward more ideas and suggestions to enrich the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind. To enhance international communication, they will explain Chinese-style modernization by integrating the concept, he added.

Zhang Qiao, a member of the political advisory body and deputy mayor of Suzhou, Jiangsu province, said that as a new member, he will strive to better perform his duties. "I will also conduct thorough investigations and make suggestions, and make use of my professional background to contribute to high-quality economic and social development," he said.

Zhang Lianqi, a CPPCC National Committee member and vice-president of the China Taxation Society, said the session has conveyed confidence, generated motivation and promoted unity.

The speech made by Xi while he was participating in a meeting of national political advisers on March 6 was quite reassuring for private entrepreneurs, he said.

Zhang Yunbi and Zhang Yue contributed to this story.

