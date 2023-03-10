China's national political advisors meet to elect new leadership

Xinhua) 15:22, March 10, 2023

The third plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China's national political advisors met on Friday afternoon to elect a new leadership for the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The top political advisory body's new leadership, including chairperson, vice chairpersons, secretary-general and standing committee members, is due to be elected at the third plenary meeting of the ongoing session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

The CPPCC serves as an important mechanism for multiparty cooperation and political consultation led by the Communist Party of China.

A member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) casts her ballots at the third plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

