Political advisors deliver speeches at video conference of first session of 14th CPPCC National Committee

Xinhua) 11:01, March 10, 2023

This photo taken on March 9, 2023 shows a branch venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Liu Kaixiong)

This photo taken on March 9, 2023 shows a branch venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zheng Mingda)

This photo taken on March 9, 2023 shows the main venue of a video conference held by the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), during which some political advisors deliver speeches, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Ji Hongzhong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech at the main venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Gu Shuzhong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech at the main venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Wei Qingsong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech at the main venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Chui Sai Cheong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech at the main venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Lin Keqing, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech at the main venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Fu Ruoqing, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech at the main venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Qian Keming, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech at the main venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

This photo taken on March 9, 2023 shows a branch venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Shi Yucen)

This photo taken on March 9, 2023 shows a branch venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Dong Ruifeng)

This photo taken on March 9, 2023 shows a branch venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Liu Kaixiong)

Gao Hongjun, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech on behalf of personages without party affiliation at the main venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Liu Zhongfan, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech on behalf of the Central Committee of Jiusan Society at the main venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Xu Tao, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech on behalf of the Central Committee of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party at the main venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Kong Lingzhi, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech on behalf of the Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League at the main venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Li Shijie, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech on behalf of the Central Committee of the China National Democratic Construction Association at the main venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Jiang Guangping, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), delivers a speech on behalf of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions at the main venue of a video conference of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

