National political advisor calls for museums of CPC in HK as soon as possible

By Bai Yunyi and Xu Yelu (Global Times) 13:49, March 08, 2023

A national political advisor from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said that a permanent memorial hall of the history of War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and an exhibition hall of the Communist Party of China (CPC) should be established as soon as possible to deepen understanding of the Party and its history among the Hong Kong public.

Chan Yung, a member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR and deputy to the National People's Congress from Hong Kong, told the Global Times on Monday that the two museums should exhibit the philosophy, founding background, struggle history and achievements of the CPC, hold regular courses and activities and organize the participation of all sectors of the public, including all civil servants and students.

Chan explained that when the government issued its 2022 Policy address, it had proposed to increase the number of museums under the Leisure and Cultural Services Department by four to 19.

"As members of the Chinese nation, Hong Kong compatriots must have a better understanding of the country's history and current situation, so as to enhance their sense of mission and identity, and make more conscious contributions to the country," Chan said, noting that to better understand the modern history of the country, Hong Kong's history against aggression is undoubtedly one of the most appropriate entry points.

Hong Kong is rich in historical sites and has a large number of vivid historical records that can be traced, according to Chan. "This will more easily strike a chord with the public, especially the young people, so that they will have a deeper understanding of what the country and Hong Kong have suffered, and that peace has not come easily and we should cherish it even more."

He said that currently, some historical materials of the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression in Hong Kong SAR scattered in the Hong Kong Museum of History, Hong Kong Museum of Coastal Defense, and the recently opened Sha Tau Kok Memorial Hall on the history of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Hong Kong, which was prepared by the private sector. There is no permanent, high-level museum dedicated to the history of the war in Hong Kong, managed by the HKSAR government.

Chan said that understanding the CPC is a prerequisite for understanding the modern history of China and Hong Kong SAR. At the critical moment when the Japanese invaded and the British side surrendered after only 18 days of resistance, the Hong Kong Independent Battalion of the Dongjiang Column, under the leadership of the CPC, took on the task of defending the country and fighting against the invaders.

Supported by the people, the CPC finally won the war together with the people of the whole country. The CPC has also led the people from standing up to becoming rich and then to becoming strong. It is necessary for the Hong Kong people to understand the Party, and then support and love it, Chan said.

"The establishment of these two permanent, high-level, official museums will surely be able to tell the good and true stories of China to citizens, enhance their sense of mission and national identity with half the effort and jointly realize the Chinese dream," Chan said.

