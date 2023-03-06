CNDCA pledges in-depth research, suggestions on state affairs

Xinhua) 10:52, March 06, 2023

Hao Mingjin, chairperson of the Central Committee of the China National Democratic Construction Association, speaks at a press conference during the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The leader of the China National Democratic Construction Association (CNDCA), one of the eight non-Communist parties in China, on Sunday said that the CNDCA would continue conducting in-depth research and studies, and actively make suggestions on affairs concerning the state and the Communist Party of China.

Hao Mingjin, chairperson of the CNDCA Central Committee, made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing annual session of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body.

In the past five years, the CNDCA has focused on the country's strategy of high-quality development and made research on topics including building the Hainan Free Trade Port with Chinese characteristics, modernizing the country's industrial chain, and promoting common prosperity, according to Hao.

"Our suggestions have contributed to the country's comprehensive deepening of reform and high-standard opening up," Hao said.

He said that the CNDCA would draw on its unique connection with the economic circles and make its contributions to the building of a modern socialist country in all respects.

