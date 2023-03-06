Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League pledges to strengthen popular will for national reunification

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League (TDSL), one of the eight non-communist parties in China, will work to strengthen the popular will to support and strive for national reunification, said Su Hui, chairperson of the party's central committee, on Sunday.

"With the word 'Taiwan' in our party's name, one of our missions is to carry on Taiwan compatriots' noble tradition of loving our nation and homeland, and try our best to realize the motherland's reunification," Su said at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing annual session of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's national political advisory body.

The TDSL will give full play to its unique strength in broad connections with Taiwan people on the island, on the mainland and overseas; and will work with them to boost economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait, promote cross-Strait integrated development, and advance the process of reunification, she said.

Founded in 1947, the TDSL is one of the eight non-communist parties in China that participate in state affairs under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. Its membership consists of people with links to Taiwan residents.

