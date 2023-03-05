Press conference held during 1st session of 14th CPPCC National Committee
Heads of the central committees of the non-Communist political parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce attend a press conference during the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Heads of the central committees of the non-Communist political parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce attend a press conference during the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Heads of the central committees of the non-Communist political parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce attend a press conference during the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Can)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi's "Two Sessions" Calendar: Xi attends opening meeting of CPPCC annual session
- China's top political advisory body starts annual session
- CPPCC members interviewed before annual session
- Xi attends opening meeting of CPPCC annual session
- Agenda of 1st session of 14th CPPCC National Committee
- Production, social life speed up returning to normal in China: spokesperson
- China to provide world with new opportunities through continued opening up: spokesperson
- China's economy remains resilient with potential, vigor: spokesperson
- Wang Huning presides over CPPCC presidium meeting
- China's top political advisory body to hold annual session from March 4 to 11
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.