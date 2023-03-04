Wang Huning presides over CPPCC presidium meeting

Wang Yang, chairman of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), shakes hands with Wang Huning, who presides over a presidium meeting of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, during a preparatory meeting for the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning presided over a presidium meeting of the upcoming annual session of China's top political advisory body here on Friday.

A preparatory meeting for the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), held earlier Friday, approved the presidium of the annual session, which is set to open on Saturday afternoon.

The preparatory meeting, which was presided over by Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, also adopted the session's agenda and a name list of the session's proposals examination committee.

During the presidium's first meeting Friday, executive chairpersons of the presidium were also present.

