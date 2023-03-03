Detailed arrangements for two sessions unveiled

(Global Times) 09:28, March 03, 2023

China's annual two sessions in 2023 carries special significance as they will witness the specific implementation of the calls made during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), outline a new growth blueprint after the country successfully overcame COVID-19 waves, and brief the world on China's propositions on major international issues, as the country faces a more complicated external environment, experts said as China prepares to open the two sessions in a matter of days.

The Chinese government has released specific plans for this year's two sessions. The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will hold a press conference on Friday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session. The first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will hold a press conference on March 4.

The first session of the 14th NPC will hold another press conference on March 7, during which Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will answer questions from Chinese and foreign reporters, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.

Minister of Finance Liu Kun appeared at a press conference on Wednesday, giving a briefing on the ministry's implementation of the plans made during the 20th National Congress of the CPC, which concluded in October last year. Other ministers are also set to outline their achievements and future plans in coming days.

This year's two sessions carry special significance, as they are the first since the 20th National Congress of the CPC, and how the Party congress' plans will be implemented has become a focal point, Zhang Shuhua, director of the institute of political sciences at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times. He noted that one of the plans is for reform of Party and state institutions.

A communiqué released after the second plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, which was held in Beijing from Sunday to Tuesday, said the meeting agreed to submit part of the draft plan for deliberation to the first session of the 14th NPC.

A new lineup of China's State Council and new leaders of several organizations are also set to meet the public and unveil their new plans during the two sessions, said Zhang.

Zhang noted that another key focal point for the two sessions is China's future development plans. "This year, the country will set bolder economic goals and unveil policies to further release the country's economic potential, as well as address people's urgent needs," said Zhang.

The three-year pandemic has done huge damage to residents', companies' and local governments' balance sheets, Zhang Yansheng, chief researcher of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said in a recent interview. He pointed out that the first meetings since the new year started are set to address the impact of COVID-19, as well as boost the economy's recovery.

Fan Yun, a deputy to the 14th NPC and chairwoman of Shanghai's Fushen State Assets Evaluation, told the Global Times that she put forward motions on ways to optimize the business environment, as her focus this year is how to rapidly boost economic recovery and revive market vitality.

A survey conducted in February by people.com, which involved more than 5.81 million participants, revealed that education, social insurance, anti-corruption, employment and the medical system were the top topics that concerned the respondents.

A total of 51.8 percent of netizens said they hope the pension system will have multiple layers and support channels, while 67.8 percent hope to accelerate the building of intelligent hospitals to save patients' traveling and waiting times.

Moreover, China will also brief the world on its propositions on international issues. This will be Qin Gang's first appearance at the two sessions since he took office as China's Foreign Minister, and his press conference will be able to offer a glimpse for the outside world of the new trends in China's diplomacy, Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times.

China is facing an increasingly complicated international atmosphere, as the Russia-Ukraine crisis has dragged on for a year with no end in sight, while the US prepares to double down in cracking down on China, especially as it enters an election cycle next year. "The international conflict and the problems China has to face are more complicated than ever," said Li.

It is time for us to have strong willpower, stick to the CPC's leadership and focus on rapid development, because "if a tree's roots are deep enough, it won't fall, no matter how strong the wind is," he said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)