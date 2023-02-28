Pic story of pharmacist as NPC deputy

Xinhua) 09:36, February 28, 2023

This photo taken on Feb. 14, 2023 shows pharmacist Zhang Haiou (R) helping a customer on medicine consultation at Baita Temple pharmacy in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Zhang Haiou, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is a licensed pharmacist at Baita Temple pharmacy of Beijing Golden Elephant Fortune Pharmacy Stock Co., Ltd. in Beijing. Zhang has been working patiently and meticulously to help customers with medicine consultation and medication instruction since her pharmacist career began over a decade ago.

What's more, Zhang and her colleagues have gone into communities to teach local residents about medication safety and popularizing knowledge on healthy life at grassroots level during the pharmacy's public benefit activities.

In Zhang's view, continuous learning and constant self-enhancement are the key to a qualified licensed pharmacist. Only by attaching great importance to the update of medicine knowledge can a pharmacist solve customers' problems timely and accurately.

Zhang said she will raise suggestions on designated retail pharmacies adding into medical insurance system and inheritance as well as spreading of traditional Chinese medicine culture during the upcoming first session of the 14th NPC.

This photo taken on Feb. 22, 2023 shows pharmacist Zhang Haiou checking on medicines at Baita Temple pharmacy in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Feb. 14, 2023 shows pharmacist Zhang Haiou at Baita Temple pharmacy of Beijing Golden Elephant Fortune Pharmacy Stock Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Feb. 22, 2023 shows pharmacist Zhang Haiou (L) helping a customer on medicine consultation and medication instruction at Baita Temple pharmacy in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Feb. 22, 2023 shows pharmacist Zhang Haiou (2nd L) sharing medicine knowledge with her colleagues before they start working at Baita Temple pharmacy in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Feb. 22, 2023 shows pharmacist Zhang Haiou checking on medicines at Baita Temple pharmacy in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

