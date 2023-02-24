China's top legislature starts standing committee session

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the first plenary meeting of the 39th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, started its 39th session Thursday to prepare for the upcoming first session of the 14th NPC, which will open on March 5.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the first plenary meeting of the 39th session. A total of 162 members of the NPC Standing Committee attended the meeting.

Lawmakers reviewed a draft decision on adjusting the application of some provisions of the Criminal Procedure Law for the military during wartime.

In preparation for the first session of the 14th NPC, lawmakers deliberated a draft report on the work of the NPC Standing Committee, the draft agenda of the first session of the 14th NPC, the draft name list of the presidium and secretary-general, and the draft name list of members invited to sit in on the session as non-voting participants.

They heard a report on the election of the 14th NPC deputies delivered by Yang Zhenwu, secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee.

A total of 2,977 deputies to the 14th NPC have been elected, and they are broadly representative, according to the report.

Lawmakers also reviewed a report on the qualifications of the 14th NPC deputies delivered by Wu Yuliang, chairman of the Credentials Committee of the NPC Standing Committee.

The elections of the 14th NPC deputies from 35 electoral units were legal and the qualifications of all deputies are valid, the report said, adding that the name list of the deputies was submitted to the NPC Standing Committee for confirmation and approval to make it public.

Lawmakers heard a report on the qualifications of some 13th NPC deputies. They also reviewed bills on appointments and removals.

Li also presided over a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee after the first plenary meeting.

