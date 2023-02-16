China's top legislature schedules standing committee session for late February

Xinhua) 16:15, February 16, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) will convene its 39th session from Feb. 23 to 24 in Beijing.

The decision was made on Thursday at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

According to an agenda proposed by the meeting, a significant task at the upcoming standing committee session is to prepare for the first session of the 14th NPC, to be held in March.

Lawmakers at the February session will deliberate a report on the work of the NPC Standing Committee, another on electing deputies to the 14th NPC, and one on the qualifications of the 14th NPC deputies.

Lawmakers will also deliberate the draft agenda of the first session of the 14th NPC, the draft name list of the presidium and secretary-general, and a draft name list of non-voting delegates.

They will also review a report on the qualifications of some 13th NPC deputies and personnel-related bills, according to the agenda.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)