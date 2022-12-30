China's national legislature to convene annual session on March 5

Xinhua) 15:46, December 30, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will open its first annual session in Beijing on March 5, 2023, according to a decision made by the 13th NPC Standing Committee on Friday.

The decision was adopted at the end of an NPC Standing Committee session held from Tuesday to Friday.

