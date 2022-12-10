China's legislature schedules session for late December

Xinhua) 10:04, December 10, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 130th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), or China's national legislature, will convene its 38th session from Dec. 27 to 30 in Beijing.

The decision was made on Friday at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

According to an agenda proposed by the meeting, lawmakers at the upcoming session will deliberate a draft amendment to the Legislation Law, a draft revision to the Wildlife Protection Law, a draft reservists law, a draft revision to the Company Law, a draft revision to the Counter-Espionage Law, and a draft law on ecological conservation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Several proposals on draft laws, revisions, and amendments will also be deliberated.

Lawmakers will discuss multiple proposals submitted by the State Council on the deliberation and ratification of extradition treaties with other countries and reports from the State Council, among others.

Reports on NPC deputy qualifications and personnel-related bills are also to be reviewed.

Friday's meeting reviewed and passed in principle the highlights and agendas of work related to legislation and supervision for the NPC Standing Committee in 2023.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chaolan)