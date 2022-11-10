Senior Chinese lawmakers meet to deliberate draft laws

Xinhua) 08:32, November 10, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 129th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Council of Chairpersons of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee discussed draft revisions to an existing law and the draft of a new law at a Wednesday meeting.

The meeting, which was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, heard reports on changes made to a draft revision of the Wildlife Protection Law and a draft of the reservist law.

During the discussions, lawmakers urged greater efforts in soliciting opinions from all parties to further improve the drafts.

