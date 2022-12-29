Chinese lawmakers meet to review multiple reports

Xinhua) 08:16, December 29, 2022

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attends the second plenary meeting of the 38th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, held a plenary meeting on Wednesday to hear and deliberate multiple reports.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, attended the meeting.

At the meeting, lawmakers deliberated a report on employment, which introduced the remarkable achievements in China's employment in the new era in the past decade, and put forward suggestions including comprehensively strengthening employment-first policy.

Among the reports deliberated was one on the rectification of problems found in the execution of the 2021 central budget and other fiscal matters.

The meeting also reviewed a report on the distribution and use of government funds for social security.

Lawmakers also heard a report on the inspection of the enforcement of the Yangtze River Protection Law, which highlighted the positive progress made on Yangtze River protection since the law was put into effect more than a year ago. The report also pointed out the main existing problems and raised suggestions in the regard.

In addition, lawmakers heard a mid-term report on the temporary adjustment of the application of relevant laws and regulations involved in the reform for separating operating permits from business licenses.

Lawmakers also heard reports on the handling of the suggestions, criticisms and comments submitted by lawmakers during the fifth session of the 13th NPC, along with a report on the recording and review work of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee in the past five years and in 2022.

The meeting also reviewed a report on strengthening the handling of illegal entry, residing or employment of foreigners.

