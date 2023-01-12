Senior legislators study Xi's speech, guiding principles of CPC disciplinary agency plenum

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese legislators gathered on Tuesday to study an important speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the second plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection as well as the plenum's guiding principles.

The meeting of the leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, was presided over by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group.

Noting the significance of Xi's speech, the meeting urged efforts to comprehensively implement decisions and plans made at the 20th CPC National Congress, integrate Xi's strategic thinking on Party's self-reform into NPC's whole Party building process, and take Party self-governance as the fundamental political responsibility.

The meeting stressed upholding the Party's overall leadership, especially the CPC Central Committee's centralized, unified leadership, over the work of people's congresses, and translating the Party's theories into a powerful force in guiding practice and advancing relevant work.

It also urged efforts to promote the theoretical and practical development of the people's congress system.

Efforts should be made to improve the Party and state's oversight systems, enhance the supervision work of the people's congresses, ensure the full and effective enforcement of the Constitution and laws, and to see that people's rights and interests are protected and realized, the meeting said.

