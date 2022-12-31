China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua) 17:01, December 31, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 38th session Friday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt a revised Law on the Protection of Wildlife, a reservists law, and a decision to revise the Foreign Trade Law.

They also adopted a decision to remove Wang Yi from the post of foreign minister and appoint Qin Gang to the position, and to remove Zhou Zuyi from the post of minister of human resources and social security and appoint Wang Xiaoping to the position.

President Xi Jinping signed four presidential orders to promulgate the laws and the decisions.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

The session decided to submit a draft amendment to the Legislation Law to the 1st session of the 14th NPC for further deliberation, and entrusted Wang Chen, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, to make explanatory remarks to the NPC session.

Lawmakers adopted an interpretation of Article 14 and Article 47 of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

They approved the name list of the chairman, vice chairman, and members of the Election Committee of the People's Liberation Army.

The session adopted a decision on convening the 1st session of the 14th NPC. According to the decision, the 1st session of the 14th NPC will open on March 5, 2023.

Lawmakers also ratified extradition treaties, and approved a deputy qualification report, among others.

Addressing the closing meeting, Li Zhanshu called for making early plans for the work in the next year, and ensuring orderly transition to the next-term NPC.

He also urged thorough preparation to make sure the annual NPC session in March is a success.

Li chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the closing meeting.

