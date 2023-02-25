China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Xinhua

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 39th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its 39th session in Beijing on Friday.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers adopted a decision to remove Tang Yijun from the post of minister of justice and appoint He Rong to the position.

President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to promulgate the decision.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

Lawmakers voted to adopt a decision on adjusting the application of some provisions of the Criminal Procedure Law for the military during wartime.

Members of the 13th NPC Standing Committee adopted the committee's work report. The Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee proposed entrusting Li to deliver the work report to the first session of the 14th NPC on behalf of the committee.

Lawmakers approved a report reviewing the qualifications of the 14th NPC deputies and confirmed the validity of 2,977 deputies to the 14th NPC.

They also passed a report on the qualifications of some 13th NPC deputies. There are currently 2,918 deputies to the 13th NPC.

At the meeting, other bills of appointments or removals were approved.

Other documents adopted included a draft agenda of the first session of the 14th NPC, a draft name list of the presidium and secretary-general, and a name list of people invited to sit in on the session as non-voting participants.

Addressing the closing meeting, Li said that the 13th NPC Standing Committee has focused on the central task of the Party and the country, fulfilled its duties and responsibilities, and made major progress in the work related to people's congresses over the past five years.

Practice has fully proved that the system of people's congresses is in line with China's national conditions and realities, and has shown great vitality, Li said.

He also urged efforts to ensure that the upcoming annual NPC session in March is a success.

Li chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting.

