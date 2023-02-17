Interview registration for 2023 China's two sessions opens on Thursday

(Global Times) 09:46, February 17, 2023

The 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will open its first annual session in Beijing on March 5, 2023. The first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) will begin on March 4, 2023, also in Beijing. (Xinhua Photo)

Interview registration for the upcoming two sessions for foreign and Chinese journalists opened on Thursday. Journalists will have the option of reporting on one of China's biggest annual conferences at the venue, online or in written form.

On Thursday, the Chinese government asked journalists seeking to report on the two sessions to submit an application to relevant government bodies, for example, foreign journalists should hand in application to the news centers of the two sessions; whilst Hong Kong reporters should apply via Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; and journalists from Macao via the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region.

This marks the first two sessions after China optimized its COVID-19 response in early January.

Reporters can report on the two sessions via various forms, including on-site interviews, or interview representatives online or in written form.

In 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 3,000 reporters registered to participate in the two sessions, of which 1,000 were from outside the Chinese mainland.

