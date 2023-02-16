China invites journalists to cover annual "two sessions"

Xinhua) 16:52, February 16, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature, and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's national political advisory body, are inviting reporters from home and abroad to cover their annual sessions to be held in March, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The first session of the 14th NPC is scheduled to open on March 5, and the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee is set to begin on March 4.

News coverage of the two sessions will be carried out through various means, including on-site reporting, online video links and written forms, and Chinese and foreign journalists in Beijing are welcome to participate in relevant reporting activities, said the statement jointly issued by the general offices of the NPC Standing Committee and the CPPCC National Committee.

Overseas journalists are also welcome to cover the events via online video links or written forms, the statement noted.

Foreign journalists who want to cover the two sessions should submit applications to the press center of the two sessions. Reporters from Hong Kong and Macao should apply at the central government's liaison offices in the two special administrative regions, and reporters from Taiwan should apply to the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 22, and more information about the two sessions is available on www.npc.gov.cn and www.cppcc.gov.cn.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)