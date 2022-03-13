92 changes made to gov't work report during "two sessions" deliberations, discussions

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The Report on the Work of the Government was released in full via Xinhua News Agency on Saturday.

Compared to the version delivered by Premier Li Keqiang at the beginning of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) on March 5, the report adopted on March 11 recorded 92 changes.

The modifications, which focused on stabilizing the economy, promoting innovation and improving people's lives, were made based on the suggestions put forward by NPC deputies and members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee over the past week, according to officials from the State Council.

For example, on stabilizing employment, the final version added that the government will improve services concerning flexible employment, and work hard [...] to create a fair employment environment.

While summarizing the problems and challenges, the revised report added that imported inflationary pressure has increased.

It also stressed increasing the share of basic research spending in the country's total R&D expenditures, and further reforming the assessment and incentive systems for scientific research, in order to raise the capacity for scientific and technological innovation.

Nearly 30 additions were introduced to address issues concerning people's wellbeing, such as education, health care and social security.

On education, the report said that the government will ensure all children of rural migrant workers in cities have access to education.

It also highlighted plans to steadily advance trials for long-term care insurance schemes, and to explore new ways of developing senior citizen education to proactively respond to population aging.

