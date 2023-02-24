Chinese lawmakers deliberate draft work report to annual legislative session

Xinhua) 09:07, February 24, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Thursday held group deliberations on a draft work report from the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature.

The draft report will be submitted to the first annual session of the 14th NPC in March for further deliberation.

The group deliberations were held during the ongoing 39th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee.

Attendees at the deliberations endorsed the draft report and fully affirmed the work of the NPC Standing Committee over the past five years.

They agreed that the 13th NPC and its standing committee have strengthened the implementation of the Constitution and constitutional oversight through efforts including the legislation of the Supervisors Law and the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The legislation work has been accelerated, with a raft of significant laws such as the Civil Code enacted, the lawmakers noted.

The 13th NPC and its standing committee have performed their oversight duties well, expanded and deepened deputy-related work, advanced their work on international exchanges, and strengthened their level of self-improvement, they said.

Attendees agreed that solid efforts should be made to advance the high-quality development of the work of people's congresses in the new era to contribute to the building of a modern socialist country in all respects.

