Home>>
What are the 'two sessions'?
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:46, March 01, 2023
The "two sessions", the biggest annual event on China's political calendar, will begin this weekend. Check out this graphic to see what they are.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- People at grassroots express hopes for top meetings
- Experienced farmer helps promote grain production as NPC deputy
- Pic story of pharmacist as NPC deputy
- Political advisors gathering in Beijing with proposals focusing on major concerns of public
- Socioeconomic growth goals high on meetings' agenda
- Deputies to 14th NPC broadly representative
- China's top legislature concludes standing committee session
- Chinese lawmakers deliberate draft work report to annual legislative session
- China's top legislature starts standing committee session
- China takes 43,750 suggestions from NPC deputies in past five years
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.