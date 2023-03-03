Home>>
Top political advisory body holds press conference ahead of annual session
(Xinhua) 16:37, March 03, 2023
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) held a press conference on Friday, one day ahead of the top political advisory body's annual session.
Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, briefed the press on the session.
