China's top political advisory body to hold annual session from March 4 to 11

Xinhua) 16:38, March 03, 2023

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, will start its annual session on Saturday in Beijing, a spokesperson said Friday.

The first session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC is scheduled to conclude on March 11, Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the session, told a press conference.

