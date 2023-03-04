Home>>
China's top political advisory body starts annual session
15:09, March 04, 2023
BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body started its annual session Saturday afternoon in Beijing.
Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), held at the Great Hall of the People.
Wang Yang, chairman of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session.
