Agenda of 1st session of 14th CPPCC National Committee
BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The following is the adopted agenda for the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which will run from March 4 to 11.
-- Hear and deliberate a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee;
-- Hear and deliberate a report on the work of proposals from political advisors;
-- Sit in on the first session of the 14th National People's Congress as non-voting participants, hear and discuss reports including a government work report;
-- Review and approve an amendment to the CPPCC charter;
-- Elect the chairperson, vice chairpersons, secretary-general and standing committee members of the 14th CPPCC National Committee;
-- Review and approve a political resolution on the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee;
-- Review and approve a resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee;
-- Review and approve a resolution on the report on the work of proposals from political advisors;
-- Review and approve a report on the examination of proposals.
