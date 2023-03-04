We Are China

Agenda of 1st session of 14th CPPCC National Committee

Xinhua) 11:07, March 04, 2023

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- The following is the adopted agenda for the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which will run from March 4 to 11.

-- Hear and deliberate a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee;

-- Hear and deliberate a report on the work of proposals from political advisors;

-- Sit in on the first session of the 14th National People's Congress as non-voting participants, hear and discuss reports including a government work report;

-- Review and approve an amendment to the CPPCC charter;

-- Elect the chairperson, vice chairpersons, secretary-general and standing committee members of the 14th CPPCC National Committee;

-- Review and approve a political resolution on the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee;

-- Review and approve a resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee;

-- Review and approve a resolution on the report on the work of proposals from political advisors;

-- Review and approve a report on the examination of proposals.

