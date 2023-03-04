China to provide world with new opportunities through continued opening up: spokesperson

Guo Weimin (2nd R), spokesperson for the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 3, 2023. The CPPCC National Committee held a press conference on Friday, one day ahead of the top political advisory body's annual session. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China will take concrete measures to promote opening up and continue to provide new opportunities and drivers for global development, Guo Weimin, a spokesperson for the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said Friday.

