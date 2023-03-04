Home>>
Live: The opening of first session of 14th CPPCC National Committee
(People's Daily Online) 12:12, March 04, 2023
The first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body, opens at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
