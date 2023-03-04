Home>>
CPPCC members interviewed before annual session
(Xinhua) 15:06, March 04, 2023
Wu Xiangdong, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is interviewed ahead of the opening of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Members of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are interviewed ahead of the opening of the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
