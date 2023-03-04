Xi attends opening meeting of CPPCC annual session

March 04, 2023

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping attended the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, Saturday afternoon in Beijing.

