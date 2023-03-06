Jiusan Society contributes to China's innovation-driven development

Xinhua) 10:25, March 06, 2023

Wu Weihua, chairperson of the Central Committee of Jiusan Society, speaks at a press conference during the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Performing its duties in participating in state affairs and facilitating the central tasks of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the country, the Jiusan Society over the past five years has focused on innovation-driven development and the pursuit of scientific and technological self-reliance and strength.

Wu Weihua, chairman of the central committee of the Jiusan Society, a non-CPC political party in China, made the remarks on Sunday at a press conference of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

The party has carried out in-depth research and studies and actively put forward proposals, Wu said.

It exercised concrete democratic supervision over the fight against poverty and the ecological conservation of the Yangtze River, and scored new achievements in facilitating targeted poverty reduction and building a moderately prosperous society, he said.

On the new journey of the new era, the Jiusan Society will further help with the implementation of the strategy for invigorating China through science and education, the workforce development strategy, and the innovation-driven development strategy, Wu said.

