China Democratic League vows to contribute more to national development

Xinhua) 09:36, March 06, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The China Democratic League (CDL), one of the eight non-communist parties in China, will move to make more contribution to the country's overall development, said Ding Zhongli, chairperson of the party's central committee, on Sunday.

Ding made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing annual session of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, China's national political advisory body.

Efforts should be made to forge firmer political stance, carry forward its fine traditions, and build it into a qualified participant in governance under the framework of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, he said.

Founded in 1941, the CDL, with a membership of 348,000, mainly consists of intellectuals working in the fields of culture, education, science, and technology.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)