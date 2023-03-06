China Association for Promoting Democracy vows to improve political advisory abilities

March 06, 2023

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The leader of a non-CPC political party on Sunday pledged to raise the party's capability to deliberate and offer suggestions on state affairs.

Cai Dafeng, chairman of the Central Committee of the China Association for Promoting Democracy (CAPD), made the remarks when he and other heads of the central committees of China's eight non-Communist political parties met the press on the sidelines of the ongoing first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Cai called on CAPD members to make studying major policies and principles their primary task in performing duties, improve their methods for investigation and research, further standardize and institutionalize their activities in doing their job, and apply more information technology in their work.

Cai also urged CAPD members to rally closely around the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and better play their roles as advisors and assistants to the CPC.

