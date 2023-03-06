China Zhi Gong Party vows to unswervingly follow Chinese path to modernization

Xinhua) 10:27, March 06, 2023

Jiang Zuojun, chairperson of the Central Committee of the China Zhi Gong Party, speaks at a press conference during the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The China Zhi Gong Party will unswervingly follow the Chinese path to modernization and contribute its best to enhancing unity among Chinese people across the world, Jiang Zuojun, chairman of the party's central committee, said Sunday.

"We will work relentlessly for building a modern socialist country in all respects and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Jiang said at a press conference of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

In December, the party elected its new central committee at its 16th national congress, Jiang said, noting that the party's new leadership rallies closely around the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and forges ahead with renewed resolve to deliver on its commitment to the public and score new achievements in serving the country.

The China Zhi Gong Party, founded in 1925, is mainly composed of returned overseas Chinese and their relatives, and representatives of people with overseas connections.

