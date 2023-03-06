Government work report encouraging, inspires confidence: CPPCC member

March 06, 2023

The first session of China's 14th National People's Congress kicked off on Sunday morning in Beijing, during which, Premier Li Keqiang delivered the much-anticipated government work report.

Zhang Qiao, member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and deputy mayor of Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, shared his views and insights on the report with the People's Daily.

