Proposed CPPCC charter amendment under review by national political advisors

Xinhua) 09:12, March 08, 2023

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- A draft amendment to the charter of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) was submitted for deliberation Tuesday at the ongoing session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Wang Huning, a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the meeting.

Bater, vice chairman of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, briefed the political advisors on the draft CPPCC charter amendment.

Bater said making appropriate amendment to the CPPCC charter is important for better following and improving the CPC-led system of multiparty cooperation and political consultation, and for strengthening the institutional building and self-building of the CPPCC.

"The CPPCC charter can play a better role in advancing the CPPCC cause only when it is kept abreast of new situations and with new regulations," said Bater.

The CPPCC charter, after being amended, will remain stable in general and unchanged in structure, with some important components enriched and related expressions updated, Bater said.

Since its general framework and main content were nailed down in 1982, the CPPCC charter has undergone four amendments in 1994, 2000, 2004 and 2018, respectively.

The session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, which opened on March 4, will run until March 11.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)